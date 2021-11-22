OST (OST) Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $55,894.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

