Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.04

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 61599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

