Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $45.72

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $43.80. Ozon shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 6,291 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth about $54,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,810,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.