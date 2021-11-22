P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Financial Review

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal $14.22 billion 1.50 $914.63 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 6.66% 7.70% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for P10 and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 7 0 2.88

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus price target of $53.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than P10.

Risk & Volatility

P10 has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

