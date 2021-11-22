Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

