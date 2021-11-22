Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day moving average of $424.26. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

