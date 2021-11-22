Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:PAM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 204,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,902. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $963.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.