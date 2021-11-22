Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 113,668 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $28,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

