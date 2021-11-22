Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 36,184 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

