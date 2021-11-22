Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 36,184 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

