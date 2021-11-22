Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.73 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $592,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock worth $30,142,102. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

