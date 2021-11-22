Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of ASE Technology worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

