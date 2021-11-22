Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,915 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of ASE Technology worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,403,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

