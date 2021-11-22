Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 3,693 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.56.

RGA opened at $105.73 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

