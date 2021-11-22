Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 40,817 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Silgan worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.