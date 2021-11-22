Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.