Parkside Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

