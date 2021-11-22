Parkside Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.30 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.27 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

