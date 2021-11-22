Patron Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $6,199.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

