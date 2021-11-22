Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 799,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.26. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,187 shares of company stock worth $55,312,859 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

