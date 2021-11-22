PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $193.61 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.96 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

