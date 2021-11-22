PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 365,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.07 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

