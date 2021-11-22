PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $193.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $190.96 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.