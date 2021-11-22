PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £124.07 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £124.07 ($162.10).

LON:PAY traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 652.07 ($8.52). The stock had a trading volume of 118,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,707. The company has a market cap of £448.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,050.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

