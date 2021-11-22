Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 14th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 4,228,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $142.00.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
