Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 14th total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. 4,228,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

