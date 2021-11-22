Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $482,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $89,133,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,763,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,552.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,474.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,436.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

