Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $594,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 84.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,685,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,859.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,745.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.