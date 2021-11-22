Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $464,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
