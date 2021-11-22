Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

