Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

