Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.78 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

