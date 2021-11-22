Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PDRDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.