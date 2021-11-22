Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.2 days.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

