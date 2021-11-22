Persistence (XPRT) Market Cap Achieves $486.58 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $8.18 or 0.00013869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $486.58 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00223838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 121,253,500 coins and its circulating supply is 59,519,525 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.