Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POG. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 22.26 ($0.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a market cap of £880.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65. Petropavlovsk has a 1-year low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45).

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.