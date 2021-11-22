Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905,313. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

