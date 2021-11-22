Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $60.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $20.08 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

