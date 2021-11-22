Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

