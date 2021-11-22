PIBBLE Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and $458,834.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

