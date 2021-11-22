PIN Hits One Day Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00070272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00090460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.14 or 0.07223208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.73 or 0.99763381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

