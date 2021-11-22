Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,645,488. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.