Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBL. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,568 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

