Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $74,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

