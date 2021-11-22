Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $49.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

