Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,009,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

