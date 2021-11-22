Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 163.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353,380 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

