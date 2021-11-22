Piper Sandler Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $261.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.85.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.