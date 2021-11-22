Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PLYM stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

