PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 618,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PolarityTE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. 34,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,401. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.