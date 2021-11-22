PolypuX (PUX) Hits Market Capitalization of $44,577.89

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 93.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $44,577.89 and approximately $8,624.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.83 or 0.07221382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00487264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

